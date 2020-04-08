Judy Frances Hoff died March 27, 2020 at Missouri Slope Care Center in Bismarck, ND.

Judy was born November 11, 1937 in Bismarck, ND to Robert and Mary Hoffman (Pfau). She grew up in Flasher, ND. Throughout most of her younger years Judy attended daily mass at St Lawrence Church. In 1955 she graduated from Flasher High School as Valedictorian at the age of 17. She then attended Dickinson College where she earned her teaching degree. After graduation she taught for two years at a small country school near Flasher.

Judy met a handsome rancher, Jim Hoff, of Leith ND and they were united in marriage on June 2, 1958 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Flasher. Jim and Judy ranched on the Cannonball River south of Leith, where they raised nine children. Active in their children’s lives and the community, they continued to attend all local football and basketball games long after their own children were grown and gone. They were proud to receive the first ever Fan Appreciation Award from the Carson school.

Around 1978 Judy became a New York Life Insurance agent. She loved the aspect of getting to know and serve so many people in the local communities. Judy was also a Eucharist Minister and Lecture. Judy also served for several years on the board of the North Dakota Catholic Family Services and the Dakota Resource Council.

Judy’s faith was of great importance to her throughout her life. She served as the religious education coordinator at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Carson, ND for many years. In 1984, along with Dick Kraft, she started a local Lenten tradition of acting out The Stations of the Cross. The Way of the Cross has become a community event that still goes on every year and includes students from all the local churches. She impacted the lives of many over the years. Her own children would often hear from their peers that they were so lucky to have her as a mom. She was a person of great wisdom and her children, along with many of their friends, felt comfortable confiding in her and appreciated her wisdom, insight, and advice.

During the midst of the farm crisis of the 1980s, Judy looked to her faith for comfort. She turned to the Psalms and they led her to writing and publishing a book, Psalms from the Heartland. Her psalms were a powerful reflection on life in rural America and offered comfort and hope to readers during a trying time.

Judy’s greatest legacy and joy was the large family that she always wanted. Jim and Judy were married for 52 years. She is survived by their nine children: Mary (Jim Jenson) Locati, Spearfish, SD, Beth (John) Dinneen, Bismarck, ND, Jamie (Mike) McCrae, Reno, NV, Cathy (Joe) Miller, Spearfish, SD, Jim (Karen) Hoff, Melrose, MN, Bob (Kathy) Hoff, Leith, ND, David (Miracle) Hoff, Fargo, ND, Jeanie Hoff, Sarasota, FL, and Wayne (Beth) Hoff, LaMoure, ND, twenty-seven grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren, her brother Jack (Dorothy) Hoffman, sisters-in-law LeAnn Hoff, Marie Hoff, and Karol Hoff as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Judy was proceeded in death by her husband Jim, her parents Robert and Mary Hoffman, her sister Bobbie (and Frank), Jochim, her brother Ed (and Pearl) Hoffman, her brothers in law Ken (and Arlene) Hoff and Lee Hoff and her sister in law Bernadine Hoff.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to Home on the Range or Prairie Learning Center.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated April 1, 2020 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Carson, ND. A mass and celebration of Judy’s life will be held July 25 th in Carson.