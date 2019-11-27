Eldon Schock

Eldon C. Schock, age 84 of Leith, ND, passed away on Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s Community in Bismarck, ND.

The Funeral Service for Eldon was held at 10:30 a.m. MT, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elgin. Deacon Deb Cantrell and Pastor David Skjoldal officiated with burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

A Family Service was held at 6:00 p.m. MT on Monday evening at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elgin.

Serving as Honorary Casketbearers were Sarah Lund, Aspen Kuntz, Brittany Schock, Brooke Schaaf, Bailey Schock, Mikah Schock, Brenna Schock. Serving as Active Casketbearers were Gregory, Eldon Jr., and Ryan Schock, Cole Sandau, Brady Schock, Andrew Klein, Malachi and Josiah Schock.

Eldon C. Schock was born in McIntosh, SD on April 12, 1935, to Leo and Emilie K. (Helfenstein) Schock. He spent most of his childhood on the family farm south of Leith, ND with his parents and 3 younger siblings, Clarence, Lucille, and August.

Eldon graduated from Leith High School in 1953 and attended Dickinson State College where he received his teaching degree. He taught school in Brisbane and Flasher, ND before being drafted into the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Upon his return from Korea, Eldon met and courted Marcella Feickert. They were married in Elgin, ND on November 7, 1959. Over the years, they were blessed with 6 children: Jeffory, Gregory, LaRue, LaVern, Eldon Jr., and Ryan. He worked for a time at the bank in Elgin before deciding that farming and ranching was where his heart was. They then purchased their first farm south of Leith.

Eldon was always an avid horseman. The name Schock is synonymous with horses. Especially draft horses. Using horses was a way of life for him growing up. His children remember many stories being told of Eldon and his dad going to the Leith Stockyards where they would buy horses and trail them home. He would also ride the train from Leith to Sioux City, IA by himself to sell the family’s calves at a young age. He instilled a great love of horses into his children and grandchildren and that is a legacy that will continue.

After the loss of their son Jeffory in 1985, Eldon found inner peace by founding various organizations. His love of community and horses led him to start the West River Teamsters and the ND US Marshall’s Posse. He organized and led countless wagon trains, including a large one for the Girl Scouts of America. He couldn’t go on enough wagon trains and was able to get Marcella excited about them also. He was able to go on two life changing trips over the years. One being a trip to Pasadena, CA to ride in the Rose Bowl Parade and the other, a trip to Washington D.C., with the ND US Marshall’s Posse to ride in the Presidential Inaugural Parade. Another exciting and memorable accomplishment was the Pony Express ride that he organized and led from the Capital in Bismarck, ND to Cheyenne, WY.

Eldon loved family history and reminiscing about the past. He loved attending family reunions and had special bonds with many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was dedicated to restoring the Stone Church north of Elgin and enjoyed working on that project with cousins and neighbors.

One thing we will always remember about Dad was his mischievous, prankster side. Even though he was often times scared of his own shadow, he loved to play jokes on and scare us kids.

After the loss of his wife, Marcella in 2002, Eldon slowed down and spent most of his time with his children and grandchildren. His grandkids were very important to him and he enjoyed every minute that he had with them.

The last 7 years of his life were spent at St. Gabriel’s Community in Bismarck, ND. Many of his caretakers there became like a second family to him. We can’t thank them enough for the dedication and care that they showed to our Dad. We would also like to say a special thank you to Heidi Peltz who was his home health care nurse before he went to St. Gabriel’s. We appreciate all that you did for him. You were very special to him. In his life, Dad was known as many things: a horseman, a teacher, a soldier, a banker, a farmer, a rancher, and a mailman just to name a few. But none of those things meant more to him than his role as husband, father, and grandfather. This is what we will remember as his greatest accomplishment.

Eldon is survived by sons Greg (Denise), Eldon Jr. (Valerie), and Ryan (Michelle) and daughters LaRue (Mark) and LaVern (Mark), and grandchildren: Sarah, Aspen (Jimmy), Brittany (Wyatt), Brooke (Matt), Cole (Sheena), Brady, Andrew, Bailey, Mikah, Brenna, Josiah, and Malachi and greatgrandchildren: Anton, Aydin, Ashton, Austin, Elijah, Clayton, and Gunner. Brother Clarence (Twyla) and sistersin-law Wanda Schock and Lavina Hopf, and brother-in-law Harold Bentz.

He was preceded in death by his parent and siblings, August and Lucille, his wife Marcella and son Jeffory.

Visitation was on Monday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.