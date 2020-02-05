Grant County 4-H competes at Napoleon

TESSA OSTERBAUER

The Grant County 4-H livestock judging team competed at the Napoleon Livestock Judging Contest February 1, 2020. Eight junior 4-H judgers from Grant County were able to compete. And three new additions to the team, Eva Petrick, Lane Petrick, and Layton Redman, attended for practice. It was a beautiful day for the contest, held at the livestock sale barn in Napoleon, ND.

The Junior 4-H team placed third out of eight teams with a combined score of 1230! The junior team consisted of Taylor Zenker, Paige Zenker, Kamryn Zenker, Landan Zenker, Addison Dahners, Christian Stewart, Kaitlyn Hauge and Addison Miller.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/