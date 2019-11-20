Bulldogs headed for STATE!

"Alone we're strong, but together we're unstoppable..."

That was hand-drawn on the larger-than-life poster that covered the Flasher crowd during the championship match of the Region 5 Volleyball Tournament Thursday evening.

As the Flasher Bulldogs pepared to take on Shiloh Christian for their chance to compete at the State Tournament, the noise level in the gym was deafening. "It was phenomenal – the crowd support was amazing," said Head Coach Jerlyn Gabrielson. "It was crazy – it was so loud we couldn't even hear each other on the court," laughed Senior Darbee Heinle.

The icing on the cake of their undefeated season, was an impressive 3-1 win over Shiloh, to earn a well-deserved trip to the State Tournament. "I remember Faith getting a great line shot, looking at the floor where the ball hit, looking at the scoreboard and realizing, 'WE WON!' The feeling of our team coming together and the roar of the crowd – that was huge, it was the best feeling in the world," said Junior Tymber Boldt.

