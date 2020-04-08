A New Frontier

Greetings. We have been burning the midnight oil at the school to get our plan for delivering instruction to our patrons, feeding the children of Grant County, and figuring out how to continue to offer the services we do during the closure. I am happy to say our Distance Learning Plan was approved March 31 and we stayed on schedule to receive our state funding.

The board voted on April 1 to send out busses every school day of the week to deliver meals. We ask that families on the rural routes call the week prior to order meals and that town families do so the day before. Buses will go out between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. to deliver meals to those families on our rural routes. Town families can pick up their meals between 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the alley behind the school kitchen.

Those families financially impacted by the spread of COVID-19 are encouraged to fill out free and reduced lunch applications. Even though meals are free to students ages 1-18 in Grant County regardless if they attend school here, those numbers still play a role in our school’s funding and options in this crisis. We are currently sitting at 46% free and reduced lunch. If we can get that to 50% then we are guaranteed reimbursement for our miles delivering meals. It also provides more federal dollars through title, additional technology dollars through E-rate, and many other grant programs use Free and Reduced lunch numbers to determine eligibility and grant award size. If you are such a family impacted, please email Wanda Kirsch at Wanda. Kirsch@k12.nd.us to get more information.

