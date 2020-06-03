NDDOT launches new travel info. map

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) officially launched an updated travel information map called ND Roads.

This new travel map, which will replace the North Dakota Travel Information Map, will feature several upgrades and provide a consistent platform across webbased and mobile applications.

The site is designed with better functionality and will be branded to align with the ND Roads mobile app.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/