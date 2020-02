Regular Meeting February 6, 2020

The regular City Council Meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. on February 6, 2020, by Mayor, Ronald Bartz.

Public in Attendance: Gary Bovkoon, Mike Halstead, Yvette & Dale Schwartz, Trenton Buchholz, and Pat Merriman.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/