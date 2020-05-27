Water project underway in Carson

Streets may be in disarray, but it’s a sign of improvements underway in the city of Carson this summer.

Under a project started last fall, the city of Carson is replacing all the water lines, mains and shutoffs in the city in phases, as funding allows.

With the first phase of the project, $1.2 million has been obtained through loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to replace old cast-iron water lines.

