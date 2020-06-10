Carson News

We’ve been blessed with a couple good rains lately. I’m always thankful it doesn’t hail, here or anywhere. My first thoughts are for the unsheltered animals out there. And I appreciate the “car wash”, so to speak, since my car sits outside now. I’m happy to have a large selection of birds flitting around so Lucy has entertainment watching them. But the downside is they use my car for target practice, and they rarely miss!

Roger and Mary Jane Harmons’ buriel was at the Lark cemetery on Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020. Many neighbors and friends attended and shared past memories. Afterwards Beverly Sauter and Lois Stewart had coffee in Carson.

Last Thursday morning ladies met at Shirley O’Connells’ back yard cabin for coffee. It’s always interesting to see all her lovely perennials..

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/