“Riehl” Point of View

I am excited to announce I have a new great, great nephew, Levi Parker. He arrived Feb. 11, weighing in at 8 lbs. 5 oz. and 20.5 inches long. He›s a cutie! Congratulations to Parker, Brooke and big brother Nate!

It was a fairly quiet week. I have been fighting off a cold and am better now. So I did not do much traveling. I never want to share the germs. Bill and I did take time on Valentine›s Day for dinner and a movie. We don›t get to do that near enough. I hope you all also spent some time with friends and family. Of course, every day is a good day to tell people you love them.

This Friday, February 21, Flasher will have their annual Snowball Dance in the north gym from 8:00 -11:00 p.m. CT. The forecast promises a somewhat "warmer" temp for that day.

