Elgin Senior Meals menu

Thurs., Feb. 13: Swedish meatballs, seasoned noodles, corn, whipped jello/fruit, milk, coffee.

Fri., Feb. 14: Pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Valentine treat, milk, coffee.

Mon., Feb. 17: Lazy cheese buttons, garlic bread, peas and carrots, cherry bar, milk, coffee.

Tues., Feb. 18: Crispy chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, lemon fruit salad, milk, coffee.

Wed., Feb. 19: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, stewed tomatoes, fruit cup, milk, coffee.

Thurs., Feb. 20: Taco spaghetti, tossed salad, garlic bread, lemon cake, milk, coffee.

Fri., Feb. 21: Pork chop, baked rice, green beans, ice cream, milk, coffee.

For meal reservations in Elgin, please call Our Place Café, 584-3150, by 9:00 p.m., the evening prior to the meal. Emergency cancellations should be called in by 8:00 a.m., the day of the meal.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to deliver Senior Meals from 11:00-11:30 a.m., one day per week, for a month, please contact Nancy Grade, 584-2351. Your assistance with this rewarding volunteer position will be greatly appreciated.