Carson News

Congratulations to the Flasher Bulldogs girls basketball team on winning the District 9 tournament. Our girls won over Grant County 63-56 on Saturday Feb. 15 and earned the chance to play in the Championship game on Monday Feb. 17. The Bulldogs took on the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks, worked hard and claimed the 70-55 win, earning the title as the 2020 District 9 Champions. Bulldogs Senior Athlete of the Year is Coral Alt, Carson, and the District 9 Coach of the Year is Heidi Alt, Carson. Congratulations, we are proud of you. Good luck in the Regionals.

I’ve been doing a lot of writing lately. My daughter, Angel, gave me a book to write my life memories in. Amazing the things you can remember with just a little prodding. Like my third birthday party on the farm in Bentley. The rooster that flew in my hair every time I went outside. Or feeding too may oats to my brothers’ pony. My bulldog biting the neighbor boy when he made faces at him! Sad ones too, like my two best girl friends dying within months of each other. And more memories to be made. I may need another book.

My doctor told me last week to discontinue taking aspirin. The rules have changed. It’s not the Wonder drug we used to give credit to. So be careful.

