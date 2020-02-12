Carson News

Baby Belamy Daniel Stewart was baptized last Sunday at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Carson. Parents are Bailey and Tayla Stewart. Family gathered at the Virgil Hertz ranch after services for dinner and visiting.

A week ago Monday was panic day for me. My TV went beserk for me, couldn’t get stations, only music, no channels. To the rescue, Ralph Ruschiensky told me to unplug and plug in again. Like magic, everything worked! Thank heaven for neighbors.

Did you see on TV where Max, the golden retriever dog, won three elections for Mayor? He wears a tie and goes to the office every day. This is in Idyllwise, CA. No bones about it.

Lucy, my rescue cat, loves me. She comes running when I open the door after being gone for a while. She purrs and purrs when I hold her. She joins me when I try to write and lays on my papers. She gives me a quick kiss when we crawl in bed at night and snuggle in. I think for Valentines’ Day I’ll give her a kitty treat, like Temptations, a substitute for chocolates. How are you remembering your Sweet Heart this Friday?

“What Is Love?” It’s silence when your words would hurt, It’s patience when your neighbor’s curt, It’s deafness when the scandal flows, It’s thoughtfulness for another’s woes, It’s promptness when stern duty calls, It’s courage when misfortunes fall.”

Happy birthday to Logan Wells, Jay Brinkman, Austin Steinmetz, Nathan Rodgers, Cedar Kraft, Tammy Mortenson, Lyle Zimmerman, Mikayla Mortenson, Pricilla Werner, Travis Werner, Twyla Schock, Cody Ruschiensky, Tytus Bachmeier, Jeff Hillius.

Don’t forget to Pray For Our Nation. till next time, Lois Stewart.