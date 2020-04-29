Wendal Dawson, 88, of Almont, ND, passed away April 23, 2020, at the Mandan Hospital. He was born in Rolette, ND, on June 14, 1931, to Ralph and Ora Dawson. Wendal married Naomi Cusic in 1953. They began their family farm near Almont in 1957, where they had their two sons, Kelly and Jody. They farmed, ranched and raised their boys to follow in their lifestyle.

Wendal was on the Carson School Board, the Carson Rural Fire District, the Board of Directors for Mor-Gran-Sou Electric Coop, and a Grant County Commissioner. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing and the camaraderie that came with it, and loved playing cards with family, friends, and anyone that would. He was a master jack of all trades. He will be remembered as Grandpa and the candy man to many kids and kids at heart.

In 1994, Wendal married Shirley (Hager) Brewster, in which he accepted two more sons, Trever and Hoytt. He continued farming and ranching with his sons and remained active in the community for many years. Wendal and Shirley shared 25 years of love and memories with their combined families.

He was survived by his wife Shirley; sons: Kelly (Marcy) and Jody (Patty) Dawson, Almont, ND; Trever (Jessica), Bismarck, ND, and Hoytt (Morgan) Brewster, McGregor, ND; grandkids: Andrea (Jeremy) Andrews, Garrison, ND, Kendra (Dustin) Roeder, Menoken, ND, and Kevin (Merrilee) Dawson, New Salem, ND, Tyler (Pam) Dawson, Mandan, ND, and Lexie (Dan) Meidinger, Almont, ND; and Grayson and Rylan Brewster, Bismarck, ND, who spent many hours entertaining Grandpa; as well as 10 great grandkids; his sister Clara Schafer, Bismarck, ND, sisters-in-law Martha Jo Dawson, St. Paul, MN, Sharon (Lyle) Chellin, Grove City, MN, Debbie (Dennis) Sailer, Bismarck, ND, Patty (Jody) Dawson, Almont, ND, and Deb Hager, Mandan, ND; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Naomi, his parents, and his three brothers: Levi (Bud), Earl and Glen.

Celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers.

