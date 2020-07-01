Shelley Geesey

Shelley (Ritter) Geesey, age 63, of Elgin, ND, passed away on Friday morning, April 10, 2020 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital and Care Center in Elgin, ND.

Beloved wife of Frank Geesey, sister to Darcie (Arlan) Dykema and Brent (Marcene) Ritter. A loving aunt and cousin. Shelley’s interests were being a member of the Lions Club in Elgin where she baked desserts for many of their functions. She loved her puppies, playing cards, board games, trivia, softball, and was an avid fan of the NBA Utah Jazz.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shelley’s homecoming celebration at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 2nd Ave NE, Elgin ND on July 8, 2020 commencing at 11:00 a.m. CT. Burial will take place at another time. Come and celebrate her homecoming and birthday.

Romans 14:8 — “For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.”