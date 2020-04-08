The Funeral Service for Ronald G. Will, age 75, of Minot, formerly of Elgin, ND will be held privately, because of the COVID-19 situation, on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin. Pastor Barb Koenig will officiate, with the burial at Johannestahl Cemetery, north of Elgin.

Ronald Gene Will was born on February 19, 1945 in Elgin, ND to Reinhold and Ruth (Blumhardt) Will. He was baptized and confirmed at Johannestahl Congregational Church. Ronald grew up seventeen miles north of Elgin and attended German School District 1, prior to graduating from Elgin High School in 1962. He worked on his family farm for sixty-three years of his life.

Ronald married the love of his life, Eileen Katherine Zimmerman on June 7, 1968 in New Leipzig. Ron and Eileen grew up six miles apart from each other and had known each other their entire lives. They farmed and ranched side by side and raised two children, Lori and Bob. They retired from farming and ranching in the Spring of 2008 and moved to Dickinson where they lived for ten years. In Dickinson, Ronald worked part time at Sax Motor Co. In the Fall of 2017, they moved to Minot to enjoy their retirement closer to family.

Prior to retirement, Ron’s career was grain farming and cattle ranching. He always loved horses, whether riding in his pastures or on a trail ride. Upon his retirement, Ron enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, keeping up with the farm markets and news around the world, collecting pens, pencils, and toy tractors, listening to old time music, traveling, and visiting with relatives and friends. Eileen and this past year he passed away a year ago deeply missed his wife of fifty-one years.

Ronald peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home in Minot, following complications from cancer.

Ron and Eileen were active members at Ebenezer UCC Church. While living in Dickinson and Minot, they attended the Methodist Church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his son and daughter-inlaw, Robert and Jennifer Will, Minot, ND; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Richard Izaguirre, Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Laney, Keeley, Dakota, Katherine, Isaac, and Nicholas; one brother and two sisters; Jeff Will, Lisbon, ND; Donna and John Chmeler, Echo, MN; Dianne and Clint Hillius, Watertown, SD; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife Eileen, and his parents, Reinhold and Ruth.