Martina Larson

Martina Marie Larson, age 53 passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family December 17, 2019.

She was born June 22, 1966 in Belcourt, ND. Soon after her birth, she was adopted by Duaine & Alma Voigt and was welcomed lovingly into their growing family. Tina grew up on her family’s ranch in Shields, ND where she grew a love for the ranching lifestyle and rodeo. She was a gifted barrel racer, which resulted in her traveling all over North America to compete. Being the second youngest of five children, Tina adapted a stubborn, yet playful and caring attitude that all who knew her came to love.

Tina was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her three children and embraced every moment with them. She was never one to back away from embarrassing her children, even up to the day she passed. There were few times when her house was empty; family and friends were always welcome in her home and she was always trying to feed and take care of you, even if you had just eaten. Though not given grandchildren during her time, she was blessed with two more souls to love, Luna and Lucca. Some would say she loved her dogs more than her children and fiancé. She didn’t discriminate that they were not related by blood, or the fact that they were covered in fur, she spoiled and loved them as her own.

While Tina left us all too early, all who knew her are left with fond, loving, and goofy memories of time spent with her. Thank you for the love, generosity and friendship you all gave to her.

Tina j oined her mother Alma Voigt, brothers David Voigt and Doug Voigt. She will forever be remembered by her fiancé Charles Maclaren of Billings, MT; Children Tyler Larson of Billings, MT, Ashlee (Cody) Jennings of Hutto, TX, Alexa (Chris) Carlson of Houston, TX; Father Duaine Voigt of Shields, ND; Siblings Marcie (Curt) Hepper of Raleigh, ND & James Voigt of St. Louis Park, MN; along with countless extended family and friends that she loved.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. (CT) on June 21, 2020 at Voigt Ranch 8955 ND-31 Shields, ND 58569.