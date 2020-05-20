Marlys Rub

Marlys M. Rub, 84, of Bismarck, ND, passed away on May 13, 2020, at a Bismarck hospital.

A funeral service was held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, at GracePoint Church, Bismarck, ND with Reverend Chad Englund officiating. Burial was at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND.

Visitation was held Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continued at the church one hour prior to the service.

Marlys was born to John and Rosalia (Wiege) Magstadt on May 10, 1936, in Mott, ND.

On June 2, 1957, she married the love of her life, Duane E. Rub in Elgin, ND. Together they raised their children on the family farm, located south of New Leipzig, ND until 1993, when they moved to Bismarck, ND. Their marriage of 62 years was blessed with devoted love.

Marlys spent most of her work life as a devoted farm wife with her husband by her side. In addition, she also worked at the Adams County Auditors office in Hettinger, ND, the Elgin Nursing Home, Mandan Nursing Home, The Baptist Home, Edgewood Special Care Unit, and Comfort Care, Inc.

In her spare time, she was active in the Zoar United Methodist Church in rural New Leipzig, ND, where she was apart of the Women’s Group, a Youth Group Leader, a Sunday School Teacher, and sang and played the piano. She also enjoyed bible studies and small groups in church. She greatly enjoyed cheering on her children and grandchildren in all their activities. Marlys liked cooking, tending to her garden, playing bingo, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends. She was a patient and kindhearted woman. Through her example, countless hours and endless energy, she gifted us with so much more than words can describe. She will be dearly missed by many.

Marlys will be deeply missed by her husband of 62 years, Duane; son, Jeffrey (Jana) Rub; daughters, Gaylene (Perry) Kudrna, Charlotte (Joel) Friedt, and Dayna (Ryan) Bitz; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Luella Gupman; brother-in-law, J.R. (Kathy) Rub; sister-inlaw, Geri Heyne; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosalia (Wiege) Magstadt, brother, Victor Magstadt, sister-in-law, Alta Magstadt; brother in-law, Philip Gupman; and one nephew, John Gupman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GracePoint Church; 205 43 rd Ave NE, Bismarck ND, 58503.

The recording of the service is available on the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.