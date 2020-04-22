Lucille Atkinson, 95, passed away on April 18, 2020 at Edgewood Mandan, surrounded by her loving family. Due to Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place with burial at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery.

Lucille (Lundgren) Atkinson was born June 24, 1924 to Erick and Anna (Westerberg) Lundgren on their farm north of Flasher. She attended local country grade schools, except for sixth grade when she attended Richholt Elementary School in Bismarck. After graduating from Flasher High School in 1942, she joined the love of her life, Edward Atkinson, and they were married on October 31, 1942 in Lawton, OK. After Edward’s discharge from the Army, they returned to North Dakota where they raised their five children. Lucille occasionally worked outside the home cleaning at the school and bank, but she was mostly a stay at home mom who was always there for her children. No matter when you came to her house, she always seemed to be in the kitchen. Lucille loved to bake for her family and friends. Her happiest times were when her children and grandchildren would visit her. Lucille struggled for over 25 years with macular degeneration, which left her nearly blind. She belonged to the North Dakota Blind Association for many years. Lucille lived most of her life in the Flasher area until moving to Mandan in 2003. Because of her eyesight, she enjoyed listening to the radio, “What’s on your Mind” and country western music were her favorites. She also enjoyed polka music and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs. Lucille was very proud of the fact that nearly every day she flew the American Flag on her deck! She was also a member of First Lutheran Church in Mandan.

Blessed to have shared in her life are her children, Edward Lee (Vicky), South Prairie, WA, Sharon (Ted) Miller, Mandan, Dean (Shelley), Oakes, ND, Bonnie (Jim) Anderson, Bowbells, ND, and Scott (Dawn), Lenexa, KS; forever missing Lucille are her 12 grandchildren, Owen, Tracy, Wendy, Kurt, Sharyl, Jesse, Whitney, Jill, Kayla, Ian, Drew, and Chase; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward, who passed away in 2004; her sisters, Ruth, Mima, and Hazel; and her brothers, Lloyd and Wallace.

The family prefers memorials be made to the ND Veteran’s Cemetery or First Lutheran Church in Mandan. To sign the online guestbook and to view the committal service please visit www.BuehlerLarson.com.