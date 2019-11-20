John Johnson

John L. Johnson, 66, Tuttle, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND to be with his heavenly Father. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at United Methodist Church, 401 Main St. N, Tuttle.

John Lyle Johnson was born on August 26, 1953 to Gordon and Martha (Fuchs) Johnson in Elgin, ND. In 1960, his family moved to Tuttle, ND where he attended Tuttle Public School. On May 24, 1974, John married the love of his life, Audrey Lynn Arndt. John felt most at home on his father’s farm north of Tuttle where he was raised. He was a busy farmer/rancher and operated a dairy on the family farm in the 80s.

Together, he and Audrey raised 7 children. In 1986, John accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. He moved his family in 1989 to Roseau, MN to work on a dairy farm. In the winter of 1990, they moved to Red Lake Falls and the following fall to Park Rapids, MN where he worked at a saw mill and also spent countless hours as a local handyman for the many in the church. He labored many evenings at the Bearing Precious Seed Bible printing ministry so many throughout the world could read about Jesus in their own language. In 1993, they moved to North Carolina and Tennessee for a time, and then in the spring of 1995, they moved back to North Dakota where he once again pursued his passion of farming and ranching.

He put in long hours for others helping to put in and take off crops, along with tending his own cattle and sheep. His boys quickly learned haying, starting in June and not quitting until the snow flew, putting up over five thousand bales over many years. His boys also learned that hauling hay was much easier to do without snow, but John often continued selling hay and loading it out all winter long.

He was the kind of man to make sure the other guy always got a good deal. He taught his family to treat others as you would want to be treated. He would have given the shirt off his back for anyone that was in need and had a big heart in more ways than one. He was always willing to share his faith in Christ to all, not only in word, but also in deed. Not only was he known for lending a hand to friends and neighbors but gave to many missions and needs around the world. He lived by the verse of where your treasure is there your heart will be also. He had stored up much treasure in heaven over the years and had a big heart in more ways than one.

He led by example, and walked by faith and not by sight, and taught his family to do the same. At times, John could be stern but was the biggest tease! He laughed so hard one time his chair fell apart sending him backwards to the floor, giving his children the last laugh for once! The love for children John had was known to produce many squeals of fright and laughs of joy. Some of his grandchildren even got his passion for eating lutefisk and telling Norwegian jokes. He had a way with livestock and people and became loved by all who knew him. He will not only be missed by Audrey and his family – who he enjoyed teasing to no end – but dearly loved. He will also be missed by many friends and neighbors alike, especially his lutefisk-eating friends, and everyone listed on his birthday calendar!

John was known for having many copies of his favorite book in many locations and read it through many times: THE BIBLE!! In church, his bellowing singing voice and “AMEN’S” will be greatly missed. We could continue writing much more but his legacy as husband, father, and grandfather will continue for generations to come.

Survived by his wife, Audrey; his seven children, Juanita Johnson, Cooperstown, ND; Crystal (Ken) Randash, Moorhead, MN; Dusty (Lynnette), Tuttle, ND; Jesse (Amanda), Tuttle, ND; Seth (Amber), Round Up, MT; Grace Johnson, Harvey, ND; and Nathan, Tuttle, ND; 16 grandchildren, Christopher, Abigail, Marissa, Silas, Anna, Josiah, Lilly, Semuel, Ivan, Tarrin, Connor, Quade, Ryker, Hailee, Logan, and Colton; his mother, Martha Johnson, Jacksonville, NC; siblings Neil (Joanne), Killdeer, ND; Audrey (David) Nuemann, Jacksonville, NC; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Lyle Johnson.

