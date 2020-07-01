Evelyn Horst

On June 9, 2020 Evelyn Irma Horst entered her heavenly home to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 86.

She was born and raised on the family farm near Elgin, North Dakota to Reinhold and Emily Zacher in 1933. She married Raymond J Horst on June 2, 1953 and together they raised their three daughters Connie, Deborah and Pamela.

Evelyn received a teaching certificate from Dickinson State College and went on to teach elementary school in a one room schoolhouse.

Later in life she worked as a bookkeeper and Service Coordinator for Engineering at NW Hospital in Tucson, AZ. She was known to “mother” everyone at the hospital, where it was evident her gift in life was being a caregiver to everyone she knew. Evelyn was also an accomplished seamstress and active member in her church. With much love and inspiration, she served the church quilting group sewing quilts for the homeless.

Embracing her Germans-from-Russia heritage, Evelyn did extensive family history research and left behind a detailed account for future generations.

Her hobbies included baking, crocheting and crafting. She was loved by the many lives she touched with her generosity and caring nature, a trait for which she will always be remembered.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Horst and her mother Emily, father Reinhold and youngest brother Gary Zacher.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Doris and Marcella and brother Donald along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to the Arizona State mandated COVID-19 regulations, a private funeral service for immediate family members was held on Monday, June 15. A celebration of life will be announced once COVID social distancing restrictions are no longer in place and/ or there is a vaccine available for family and friends to gather in her honor.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to let her memory live on. It can be sent to either the Lutheran Hour Ministries (https://www.lhm.org/ give/memorials.asp) for which she had a great appreciation in mission work; the Ascension Lutheran Woman’s Blanket Circle that she was actively involved for many years can be sent to: Ascension Lutheran Church and School, 1220 West Magee Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 or the North Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch where she and our father worked when newly married and she continued to support for many years (https://www.dakotaranch.org/).

Evelyn was laid to rest beside her husband at the Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, AZ. You are welcome to share a memory on the Life Tribute website: https://www.evergreenmortuarycemetery.com/obituaries/Evelyn-Horst/#!/Obi....