Clara Ketterling

Clara Frieda Ketterling, 96, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on June 23, 2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Clara was born on September 13, 1923, in Wishek, North Dakota, the daughter of Jacob J. and Katherine (Bauer) Brosy. She was baptized by Rev. F.J. Walker at Wishek. She grew up on a farm near Wishek and was confirmed by Rev. H.E. Wilke on July 3, 1938.

She attended rural school and graduated from Wishek High School in 1940. She taught rural school and later was the office manager of Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. at Wishek. She was united in marriage to Eugene Ketterling on June 1, 1947 by Rev. T.F. Doyen at Wishek.

In addition to being a loving mother, Clara was a faithful, devoted, supportive pastor’s wife, serving her lord and his church with her husband Eugene. They served in parishes in Center, North Dakota; Elgin, North Dakota; and Dimock/ Corsica, South Dakota. Upon retiring from active ministry they moved to Mitchell, South Dakota on January 28, 1986.

She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, was active in the Ladies Organization where she also served as President. She was a member of the Friendship Extension Club and later the Palace City Pals Extension Club; and the Trinity Quilting Ladies. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

On October 8, 2004, Clara and Eugene moved into Eichhorn Haus and then Linden Place at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Eugene Ketterling of Waverly; one son, Thomas Ketterling of Lacrosse, Wisconsin; one daughter, Jean (Craig) Clausing of Waverly; two grandchildren, Cody (Laura) Clausing and Cara (Hite) Geffert; and a great grandson, William Judson Geffert; and a brother-in-law, George Mogle. She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Jacob, John, Otto, Ludwig and Martin; four sisters, Anna, Katherina, Eva and Martha.

Burial of cremains will be held in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 319-352-1187