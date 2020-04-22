Arthur Wahler passed away April 14, 2020.

Art was born January 26, 1930 in New Leipzig, ND to John and Pauline (Imhoff) Wahler. He graduated from New Leipzig High School in 1948.

Art joined to Air Force in March 1950 and was discharged in September 1953.

Art married Violet Senn June 1, 1954. They had 2 daughters: Lori Anne and Sheri Lynn.

After marriage they lived in New Salem, ND while working at the refinery in Mandan, ND. Later they moved to Mott, ND where he worked at the Thompson Yards Lumberyard. In 1957 he began to work for the Mott Pioneer Press until 1961 when they moved to Bowman, ND. Here he worked for the Bowman County Pioneer until 1971. Art then moved to Burlington, ND to work at the Minot Daily News until he retired in 1991 after 34 years in the printing trade.

In 2002 Art moved to New Leipzig, ND. In 2017 he moved to Jacobson Memorial Nursing Home in Elgin where he passed away April 14, 2020.

Art enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting pheasants. He enjoyed bowling and playing cards. In his later years he enjoyed watching TV (especially the Price is Right), reading and working on his puzzle books.

Art will forever be remembered for his sense of humor, smile and “thumbs up, and of course, his love of ice cream.

Art is preceded in death by his wife Violet, his parents John and Pauline, sister Freida Itrich of New Salem, ND, sister Emma Rieger of Mott, ND, and a son-in-law, Jack Nesdahl of Grand Forks, NF.

Surviving family includes: Daughter Lori (Dale) McGowan of Orange City, FL; Sheri Newdahl of grand Rapids, MN; and grandson Mark (Lianna) McGowan of Orange, FL.

Funeral Services will not be held at this time due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Art will be laid to rest at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan, ND.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.