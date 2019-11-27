Six Shooters Saloon opens in Leith

When Vennetta “Nettie” Ketterling passed away in June of this year, residents of Leith and patrons of The Leith Bar where left wondering what would become of the bar that Nettie had been running for almost 30 years. The bar had become more then just a bar to the residents of Leith, but was also a community get together spot over the years.

Levi Tibke, along with his wife Leigh decided to put in a bid for the bar. “Nettie was my aunt and godmother, so I grew up knowing this place and new how important it was to her. She wouldn’t have wanted it to just close down after her passing.”

Terry Sauer, who owns The Social Club and Wet Spot in Glen Ullin, is also uncle to Levi came on as part owner to use his experience with running a bar to help Levi and Leigh get the bar up and running.

