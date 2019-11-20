Oh, Wow! A Book! A Mini Library

Madison Zimmerman, 8th grader at Grant County High School, has been in Girl Scouts since she’s been in kindergarten and done many projects throughout the years.

Madison’s last project, a mini library, has been completed to go towards her silver award for Girl Scouts. Madison had built a mini library located at 407 2nd Ave. NE. This mini library is open to the public for all ages.

Madison had gathered books by using her own money to buy books at garage sales, for all ages, which a person may grab to read. One nice thing is that a person never knows what book they may see in the mini library for the public is able to bring back a book for others to grab and read.

