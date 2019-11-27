JMHCC hosts Mammography Day

Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center (JMHCC) in Elgin held a special event Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Elgin Community Clinic, when the mobile mammography unit was at the clinic to provide mammograms to those who were due for a screening.

“We want to make sure that women have increased access to get their mammograms,” said Becky Bailey, the Custer Health

Women’s Way

local coordinator. “While it’s great to have regular clinic hours, we thought we would see if it would make a difference to do something different, such as a weekend. We appreciate JMHCC staff and their willingness to give this a try, because often there are women who find it difficult to get time off of work or due to other commitments that they have during normal working hours.”

