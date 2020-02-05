Coyote Corner

A quick note before the rest of my article, Senator Don Schaible plans to visit the school board at the regularly scheduled February board meeting. This will be held on February 12 at 6:00 p.m.

We have changed up a few things this year in the elementary and we have seen some successes. We have added additional intervention times for students, so they can receive some small group instruction in mathematics. Teachers set goals for incorporating more hands-on elements into their classroom and we are engaging in a book study on the topic. I am happy to share that our STAR assessment has shown some pretty amazing gains in our classes. We had one class score a full-year of growth for semester one. We also have classes with a 0.7, 0.9, and 0.9 of a year’s growth. That is pretty amazing, and I thank all the hard-working people here at the school that has made that possible.

