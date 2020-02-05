Coffee Time

Here we are in the month of February: and winter moves right along.

Our NL EDC annual meeting was held on January 22. Two three-year terms for directors, Chuck Schneider and Shirley Gruebele ended, we are grateful they both agreed to serve another term. We’re very thankful for our Directors, Doris Iszler, Mark Stelter, Floyd Roehl, Nancy Grade, Grant Daniels, Chuck Schneider and Shirley Gruebele.

We’re looking forward our 50th Oktoberfest to be held at the end of September, 2020. Plans are lining up for a walk down memory lane. Three scrap books are being reviewed by local people, who are very impressed to see these books, as we again see our town in the good hands of leaders who have built and worked in our town over the years.

