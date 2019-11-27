Carson News

Happy Thanksgiving to you all. On October 3, 1863, President Abe Lincoln, a man of faith, said that “in the midst of a civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity, I invite my fellow citizens to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next as a day of thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens.” Can you think of three things you are thankful for today?

One thing I am thankful for is that the annual Christmas picture taking with Lucy, my rescue cat, is over. My son, Dan, always comes over to do the honor. It took both of us to get her down from her “tree.” Then the squirming and wrangling to get her to hold still while I held her is a job. Dan does his tricks, like coaxing a little bit to get her attention. It’s a laugh! He took about 6 pictures. I’m hoping I can work with one of them.

Grant County Senior Meals Board met last Thursday afternoon in the New Leipzig Meals meeting room. It takes a lot of work to keep the meals program working effectively for Carson, Elgin, and New Leipzig. All three cities serve delicious and nutritious economic meals. Please join us.

