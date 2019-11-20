Carson News

The highlight of the week for me was the presentation at Carson Baptist Church on Sunday by Jim Petik, a rancher from Lemmon, S.D. Jim is a Gideon who travels the globe distributing Bibles. Along with several other Gideons Jim was in Malawi, Africa last fall. His stories and movie about that trip were inspiring and emotional. Gideons Interrnational is an association of business and professional men and their wives dedicated to telling people about Jesus through sharing personally and by providing Bibles and New Testaments in their own languages in over 200 countries.

Another fine event on Sunday was the community Turkey dinner at Rock Ridge in Carson. Turkey and the traditional trimmings were prepared by the Rock Ridge, and the guests are asked to bring the sides. This always turns out very well. We thank Rock Ridge for their service to our community.

On the darker side, Sunday afternoon the Eagles (Carson Wentz) lost their game against the Patriots (Tom Brady) 17-10.

