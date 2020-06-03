WRT awards scholarships to area students

As students of all ages experienced some form of online learning this year, high school seniors and college students discovered the essential need of quality internet service to fulfill their future plans and goals. From helping students connect to their local schools to assisting with future studies, WRT proudly supports our area students. The local cooperative is once again awarding $1,000 scholarships to area students, based on academics, school and community involvement, work experience, as well as future aspirations.

The 2020 WRT $1,000 Scholarships were awarded to each of WRT’s seven districts, a student pursuing a technology-related degree, and to the dependent of a WRT employee. District 5 – Evan Friesz, son of Eric and Jill Friesz, New Leipzig, ND; Since establishing its scholarship program, WRT has awarded over $148,000 in scholarships to support local students in their pursuit of continuing education. Scholarship recipients &/or their parents must live in the WRT service area and receive internet &/or voice service from WRT. Scholarships are awarded to students graduating from high school, as well as those already attending post-secondary institutions.

