Weekly Vikings Roundup

Welcome back to the offseason roster breakdown of the Minnesota Vikings. This week we move on to the running back position. With the Vikings’ offense centered on the ground game, this position will be crucial to the team’s success in 2020.

Dalvin Cook was one of the best running backs in the NFL last season. Since he came into the league, his skill was never doubted – instead, it was his health that was holding him back. Dalvin was healthy for most of last season and was rewarded with his first Pro Bowl invite. He started 14 games last season and ran the ball 250 times for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also a force in the passing game, catching 53 passes for 519 yards (the second most receiving yards on the team). There is no doubt he is an important piece in the Vikings’ offense, and in the final year of his rookie contract, Dalvin Cook is drastically underpaid. But with big money being spent at quarterback, will the Vikings be able to keep him around by paying Cook the amount of money he will undoubtedly get on the free agent market?

Backing up Cook is Alexander Mattison, who was drafted by the Vikings in the thirdround last year. As a rookie he showed tons of potential but was unable to take advantage of Cook’s injury because he was also injured at the time. Mattison carried the ball 100 times last season for 462 yards and one touchdown. His ceiling could be nearly as high as Cooks’, which is important because there is a chance Mattison could be the team’s starter in 2021 if Cook doesn’t come back. Mike Boone and

