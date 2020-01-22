Week at a glance

*All times listed are Mountain

Time, unless otherwise noted.

•The Flasher Bulldogs girls' and boys' basketball teams will host Center on Jan. 23.

•Open swimming will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

•The Grant County Coyotes boys' basketball team will host Solen on Friday, Jan. 24.

•The Flasher Bulldogs girls' and boys' basketball teams will host Glen Ullin for a double header on Saturday, Jan. 25.

•Open swimming will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

•The Grant County Coyotes girls' basketball team will host Flasher on Monday, Jan. 27.

•The Flasher Bulldogs boys' basketball team will host Grant County on Jan.

28.

•The Highway 21 AA Group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7:00 p.m. at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church .