*All times listed are Mountain

Time, unless otherwise noted.

•The Elgin/New Leipzig School will have an earlyout, at 12:30 p.m., due to professional development on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

•The JMHCC Auxiliary will meet on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m., at the hospital

