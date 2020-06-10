University of Mary spring semester Dean’s List

Area residents are among 890 students named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (UMaryOneline).

Autumn Bertch, Carson; Cody Ruscheinsky, Carson; Mary Hintz, Flasher; Lacey Bordeaux, Ft. Yates; Emilee Fergel, Shields.

