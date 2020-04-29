Twighlight Zone

Greetings from Elgin/ New Leipzig. I hope everyone is healthy and well. I know many of us are facing different types of challenges and worries in our lives. This is perfectly normal in extreme situations like these. The thing is though if you really want to know the caliber of a person it’s not how they conduct themselves in good times but how they handle themselves in times of struggles. I hope that when this is all said and done we can honestly look back and say we banded together, we helped our neighbors, and this brought us together.

I wanted to let people know we are faring pretty well when you compare our experiences to those of other districts. We are reaching our students and our parents are working with us. In some places, large portions of the student population have simply gone radio silent, to the point some schools have a special code for the absence. I thank our families for working with us to make sure the children of Grant County are still receiving an education in these difficult times.

I know some families have shared the challenges of using a wide number of platforms that rolled out with our distance learning plan.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/