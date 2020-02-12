Prairie Learning Center aims for new horizon

With a new executive director, freshly implemented federal legislation and exploration of more options for the troubled boys walking through its doors, the Prairie Learning Center (PLC) near Raleigh may just be a Phoenix rising from the prairie grasses.

“We have such a wonderful facility here. … It has such wonderful potential and we’re finding there’s such passion in the community of individuals wanting to help the boys,” said the PLC’s new executive director, Brenda Owen.

But the PLC has had its share of challenges, as well. To buttress lower placement numbers and bolster its finances, the PLC is also exploring new options.

“We are in the process of licensing to be an adolescent substance abuse disorder facility as well,” Owen shared.

New executive director

Owen became the executive director of the PLC in October 2019 through a management contract with Summit Counseling Services, a company which she founded that offers addiction counseling.

“PLC was struggling to fill some positions, so there was just the natural knowledge base and passion and desire to be helpful. So, we partnered to help provide these services, and that partnership is growing. We feel it’s just a good synergistic effect,” she described.

“Being so rural, a person has to be very innovative and creative to be able to provide the services,” she said. Summit Counseling has an office onsite, offering addiction counseling and therapy to the residents to enhance the services offered by PLC staff.

Originally from Stanton, Owen worked in the prison system in Jamestown for 13 years. At age 40, she returned to college to become a licensed addiction counselor and clinical social worker. She also worked as a facilitator of a residential treatment program in Devils Lake and an addiction supervisor at the Northwest Human Service Center in Williston before launching Summit Counseling. That business offers behavioral health services to all ages at five sites in western North Dakota.

But Owen has a personal investment in her work, as well.

“I grew up in an alcoholic home that was very violent,” she shared.

“In 2008, I remember my heart being real broken with what I was seeing in regard to addiction in the community, and the younger men that were coming in,” she said of her work at the James River Correctional Facility.

Her path eventually led her to the PLC.

“I guess it’s just where I fit,” she said. “It’s been 12 years of prayer and desire and hard work that brings us to this place.”

Legislation enacted

The PLC is a private, nonprofit residential facility providing services for delinquent youth, ages 12-18, from throughout North Dakota. It serves boys who have been adjudicated to spend time at the center. The center was founded in 1991 by the late Walt Odegaard, who had a vision to provide an alternative to incarceration. It now has six residents and 38 employees.

“The PLC has gone through a tremendous amount of transition,” Owen said.

Last year, new federal legislation, the Family First Prevention Services Act, came into effect, requiring the PLC to change licensure to a Qualified Residential Treatment Provider (QRTP) last October.

“That process is more restrictive; it’s also more cumbersome,” Owen described. Once boys are adjudicated through the court systems, an independent agency must approve the placement, and those approvals are diminishing.

“The state’s goal is to not have children in residential care. The goal is to get them back home with their families, so this is a last resort,” Owen explained.

And the pain the boys unpack at the PLC has changed, too.

“They’ve had more trauma, more serious addiction issues and often more criminality,” Owen said. “A lot of these boys come out of severe trauma, with families with substance abuse issues or abandonment and rejection, and a lot of abuse.”

So, the PLC has changed its treatment approach from what was historically a reward system based on behavior, to trauma-informed care, with boys typically staying about four months.

“A lot of research is indicating that individuals with these types of needs are typically acting out because of past trauma history, so research indicates that trauma is not managed by discipline, necessarily,” Owen said.

The PLC has also undergone staff changes, with now about 75 percent new staff, to make the transition to the new intervention.

And small changes make a difference, too, Owen said.

For instance, the boys now sit at rectangular tables with the staff for a family-style meal, rather than separate round tables.

“It’s interesting in how that has made a difference,” Owen said. The PLC has had a 75 percent reduction in incident reports, as well.

“So we’re doing something right,” Owen said.

The facility is also reintroducing equine therapy, job skill training and other programs aimed at offering the boys opportunities to succeed. The boys will be going out into communities again for community service and the PLC is seeking educators or volunteers to assist with welding, carpentry and other trades training.

Exploring new options

At the same time, the PLC is pursuing another avenue of care to buttress its finances.

“Financially, things are tough,” Owen said, which is why the PLC is on-boarding new services, including licensure as an adolescent substance abuse disorder facility “to be able to serve the boys potentially before they are at such high risk,” Owen said. The PLC hopes to start the program by March 1.

“There are very few of those beds within the state. This is where there is potentially a greater need than the residential foster care facility,” she said. There are less than 20 treatment beds for adolescents seeking substance abuse treatment in North Dakota, she said, and Summit Counseling’s Williston office refers two to six families a month to out-of-state facilities because there is no North Dakota-based treatment available.

“So, we’re willing to provide that much-needed growth,” she said.

“We’re hoping that we can move a little up the river before the situation gets so desperate,” she said.

The program would be volunteer placement for boys who are 12-18 years old, and could potentially add 50 more staff positions.

“We had to make some very difficult decisions and they don’t come easy, but we’re seeing the results of some of those decisions,” Owen said. “Let’s make PLC great again.”