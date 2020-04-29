Pastor’s Notes

Sometimes we think that we are the only ones in human history that has gone through a pandemic. We think that because we have never been through one. There are very few alive today that remember the flu epidemic of 1918 and they would have been very young during that difficult time.

The world has often gone through periods of rampant illness and disease. Plagues ravaged Europe in the Middle Ages. The Black Death was a fearful time. It was so scary because people did not have the knowledge of the human body and virus transmission that we have today. I could not imagine living in that time period.

One of the blessings that came out of that period was a woman named Julian of Norwich. Little is known about her life in Norwich, England; but what is known is amazing. Julian was an anchorite. She gave her life to God’s service and at the end of the ceremony, she was locked in a small room to the side of the sanctuary.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/