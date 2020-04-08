Pastor’s Notes

Jesus walked this lonesome valley

He had to walk it by himself

Oh, nobody else could walk it for him.

He had to walk it by himself.

This spiritual is haunting in its sense of sadness and loneliness, yet the church still sings it during Lent and particularly Holy Week. This year it is more poignant than ever. Not only does it embody the distress of Jesus’ final week; it also illustrates our walk through the dark valley of Covid-19.

Who ever thought that Lent would be paired with a pandemic? Yet, in these ancient rituals surrounding Jesus’ final days we see our own lives. This year particularly, the Biblical story is truly our story.

We walk figuratively, if not literally, in the steps of Jesus, facing the unknown. While Jesus was not anxious like we are, his Gethsemane prayer indicates his human desire to “take this cup from me.” Like Jesus, we are walking alone. Social distancing has us unable to hug those we love dearly and feel the touch of another human being. That can be very hard. We were created to be in community and this unseen enemy has separated us from one another.

