Operation Round-Up grant helps fund hand-on history lesson

The third- and fourthgraders at Carson Public School recently learned about the Great Depression: the dust storms, the drought and the despair.

"There were six years of no crop. No money. It was a bad time in North Dakota -- but your grandparents survived, and we are here," Barry Striegel told them. Striegel is a Title 1 teacher, and the N.D. Youth Entrepreneurship Education Program director who brings ND Studies Trunks to the school each month. The January trunk featured photos and artifacts from the 1930s.

Barry asked the students about their closest neighbors. For some kids, that family or farmer lives miles away. He noted that Mor-Gran-Sou Electric Cooperative hadn't yet built electric service to homes in rural areas; that wouldn't happen until the late 1940s. Passing around the photos in the trunk, Barry asked the students how they thought the people in the pictures kept their food cool, houses warm, clothes clean and barns lit.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/