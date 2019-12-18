Operation Round Up

Literacy opens the door to the future. According to savethechildren.org, a child’s early years are critical in shaping their development and lifelong learning potential. If a family doesn’t have access to books, or a child struggles to identify letters and form words, he or she may fall behind in school — and test poorly, lose confidence and self-esteem.

In the Mor-Gran-Sou Electric Cooperative service area, there are few libraries outside the school system. Visiting a library in a larger town may be an option for some families, but it presents a challenge in how to return checked-out books in a timely manner.

Carson-area residents Jen and Tyrel Zingg had heard about the Dolly Pardon Imagination Library, and how it provides books to early readers. Jen contacted Missouri Slope Areawide United Way in Bismarck to enroll one of their daughters, and learned she couldn’t join because the program is regional and a local coordinator was needed.

