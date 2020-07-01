NDSU Extention offers fly control recommendations

As I am preparing this article, I am trying to also prepare mentally for the 98 degree Fahrenheit day that is to be expected today. Let me tell ya, it gets questionably warm here on the second floor of the Grant County Courthouse. However, it is nowhere near the misery our poor livestock have to face outside on days like today in conjunction with the various pests and flies.

Left untreated, flies can cause significant losses in production.

Horn flies, face flies and stable flies are the most common and most treated pests on North Dakota livestock operations.

“Left untreated, these pests can cause significant losses in production,” says Janna Block, Extension livestock systems specialist based at NDSU’s Hettinger Research Extension Center. “Irritation caused by flies leads to behavior changes and can reduce the amount of time spent grazing, which can result in weight loss and decreased milk production. Additionally, flies are a factor in the transmission of diseases such as keratoconjunctivitis (pinkeye) and summer mastitis.” While integrated pest

