Mutschelknaus nominated for DSU’s 2020 Outstanding Graduate Award

Alyssa Mutschelknaus of Elgin, ND, was nominated to receive Dickinson State University’s 2020 Outstanding Graduate Award. This award is the highest honor bestowed upon graduating seniors by the University.

Students are nominated by the faculty in their academic departments for exceptional performance in their fields of study.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/