A local perspecitve “My take on it”

On that beautiful North Dakota spring day, we decided to drive uptown and pick up a few supplies. My husband is now working on a hoop-house in our garden. We parked in front of the hardware store, got on the phone, called in our order and waited at the front door. This too, will be a story to tell later about all the changes in our lives in the past few months. Corona Pandemic 2020.

I spoke with a young man as he crossed the street. They lived and farmed south of Heil, he said. “But, this doesn’t really affect us much. We work at home and if we need a few things, we run into town.” God bless, thank you to our farmers and ranchers who feed America. This has not been an easy journey for you and, it pretty much never is.

We helped a housebound friend of ours to open up her back patio and to get out into the sunshine. This, after she told us she had not left her house since March 15, porch picnic! We sat in the warm sun and enjoyed our day.

