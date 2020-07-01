Lions Start Hamburgers

The Elgin Lions started Hamburgers in the Park on Friday, June 26, 2020 with a fairly good turn out. There will be NO burgers during the July 4th weekend but the Lions burger project, including homemade bars, potato chips and water will continue each Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m.

