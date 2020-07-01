Lion Bonnie Kautz, Lion Julie Levorsen, Lion Aaron Levorsen, Lion President Virgil Stern and Kara Levorsen cashier. Other workers not pictured were Lion Art Rath onion slicer, homemade bars Lion Barb Koenig and Lion Gail Schatz, Lion Doris Friedt and Cordell Kautz outside employees distributing the hamburgers, chips and water. Photo by Lion Duane Schatz.
Lions Start Hamburgers
The Elgin Lions started Hamburgers in the Park on Friday, June 26, 2020 with a fairly good turn out. There will be NO burgers during the July 4th weekend but the Lions burger project, including homemade bars, potato chips and water will continue each Friday evening starting at 5:30 p.m.
