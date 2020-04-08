Letters to the Editor

Good News For Everyone

“The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms.” Deuteronomy 33:27.

What a comfort these words are during these very difficult days when everything is uncertain!

We need help! Thank God that our help comes from the Lord who made heaven and earth and who made us. I write this to give you hope. I want you to know that you are not alone. You have never been alone. God is with you! He has always been with you even when you didn’t know it. He will never leave or forsake you because He loves you. God loves you and has loved you no matter what you have done.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/