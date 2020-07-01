Keeping it local at Lake Tschida

As more campers and water enthusiasts discover the shores and waters of Lake Tschida, there’s also continual development of the recreational opportunities by the Tri-Cities Joint Job Development Authority (TCJJDA), which manages the lake’s recreation in a nonprofit cooperative agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The TCJJDA was formed in 2013 to allow for improvements at Lake Tschida, which have included everything from playgrounds to rental cabins to additional camping sites.

The dam and reservoir are managed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for downstream flood control and irrigation. Recreation areas around the lake offer fishing, boating, camping and swimming, and are managed by the TCJJDA.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/