JMHCC News

Greetings from the Care Center! We started our week off in resident council meetings then ventured out to the patio in the afternoon on Monday. We enjoyed retail therapy with our traveling $.25 store and checked the weather out on the patio, Tuesday, then did hair and nail care, devotions, got some Vitamin D on the patio and played Farkle on Wednesday. Congrats to Bob as he took the win with his lucky last high roll!

We played bingo on Thursday morning with Nyla and Jane sharing the black out title then gathered in the activity room to visit and enjoy each other’s company.

After having C.N.N. and happy hour on Friday, some of us worked on word finds and read up on the history of Elgin this weekend, while others opted to rest and relax, watch some tv and chat with family on the telephone.

