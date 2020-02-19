Grant County vo-ag instructor resigns

During its regular meeting Feb. 12, the Elgin/New Leipzig School District board of education accepted the resignation of Chris Fischer, the vocational agriculture instructor and FFA advisor for Grant County High School.

Fischer has served as a teacher for a year following his recruitment by the school district, which included some tuition reimbursement for his college education. Fischer's contract included a "clawback" feature, which required him to complete three years of employment to retain the full tuition payment. Due to his resignation, Fischer will be obligated to reimburse the district for two-thirds of the tuition paid by the district.

The district plans to immediately begin to seek a replacement for the position, said Superintendent Daniel Ludvigson.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/GS%20PublishingID637/