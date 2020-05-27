Grant County FFA holds officer elections

On Wednesday, May 20, the Grant County FFA chapter held an officer election meeting in the Elgin City Park. Due to the global pandemic, the chapter attempted to practice the six-foot social distancing rule. The chapter also took this time to do an award ceremony and recognize all of our hard working members.

Greenhand degree pin recipients were Bailey Anderson, Madelyn DenBoer, Joseph Douglas, Kassidy Haase, Zoey Heid, Luke Maier, Merissa Meyer, Hunter Oien, Wyatt Ottmar, Emilie Raab, Kayedenn Rivinius, Anna Schatz, Kai Stanzyck, and Carter Wetzstein.

Chapter degree pin recipients were Jadon Sorison-Scott, Halle Rivinius, Allison Friesz, Samantha Ellison, Katie Rosene, Jamie Maier, and Josh DenBoer.

